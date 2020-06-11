Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
/
17734 PORTO MARINA Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17734 PORTO MARINA Way
17734 Porto Marina Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17734 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease term is negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have any available units?
17734 PORTO MARINA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17734 PORTO MARINA Way currently offering any rent specials?
17734 PORTO MARINA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17734 PORTO MARINA Way pet-friendly?
No, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way offer parking?
Yes, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way offers parking.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have a pool?
No, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way does not have a pool.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have accessible units?
No, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17734 PORTO MARINA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17734 PORTO MARINA Way does not have units with air conditioning.
