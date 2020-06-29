Rent Calculator
17730 Blythe St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 7
17730 Blythe St
17730 Blythe Street
No Longer Available
Location
17730 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
17330 Blythe - Property Id: 184045
property has two houses front and back that are being rented separately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184045
Property Id 184045
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5369368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17730 Blythe St have any available units?
17730 Blythe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17730 Blythe St currently offering any rent specials?
17730 Blythe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17730 Blythe St pet-friendly?
No, 17730 Blythe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17730 Blythe St offer parking?
No, 17730 Blythe St does not offer parking.
Does 17730 Blythe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17730 Blythe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17730 Blythe St have a pool?
No, 17730 Blythe St does not have a pool.
Does 17730 Blythe St have accessible units?
No, 17730 Blythe St does not have accessible units.
Does 17730 Blythe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17730 Blythe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17730 Blythe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17730 Blythe St does not have units with air conditioning.
