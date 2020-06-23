Amenities

17729 Superior St Unit 63 Northridge CA 91325 - This amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo is located in a quiet Gated Community within Walking distance to CSUN!!!! If you are looking for a convenient and beautifully kept location in the heart of Northridge then this is the place for you!!!



Requirements:



Income 2.5 times the rent

Credit 600 or above

NO Section 8

NO PETS

No Evictions

No Unlawful Detainers

No Violent/Drug Related Crimes

No Outstanding loans/utility payments

Tenant Must Carry Renter's Insurance



To apply, please go to:



http://desertskies.appfolio.com/listings



