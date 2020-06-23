Amenities
17729 Superior St Unit 63 Northridge CA 91325 - This amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo is located in a quiet Gated Community within Walking distance to CSUN!!!! If you are looking for a convenient and beautifully kept location in the heart of Northridge then this is the place for you!!!
Requirements:
Income 2.5 times the rent
Credit 600 or above
NO Section 8
NO PETS
No Evictions
No Unlawful Detainers
No Violent/Drug Related Crimes
No Outstanding loans/utility payments
Tenant Must Carry Renter's Insurance
To apply, please go to:
http://desertskies.appfolio.com/listings
(RLNE4710013)