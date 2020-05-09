Rent Calculator
1767 ROSCOMARE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1767 ROSCOMARE Road
1767 Roscomare Road
No Longer Available
Location
1767 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1767 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1767 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1767 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1767 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
