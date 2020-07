17646 Raymer Street

Amenities

Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 3 baths with large parking lot and RV parking. The property comes with new laminate flooring, kitchen appliances, hookups for washer and dryer and central cooling and heating system. The property also has a small side home with 1 bathroom.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.