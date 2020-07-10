All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17646 Raymer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17646 Raymer Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:40 AM

17646 Raymer Street

17646 Raymer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17646 Raymer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
Recently renovated single family story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 3 baths with large parking lot and RV parking. The property comes with new laminate flooring, kitchen appliances, hookups for washer and dryer and central cooling and heating system. The property also has a small side home with 1 bathroom.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17646 Raymer Street have any available units?
17646 Raymer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17646 Raymer Street have?
Some of 17646 Raymer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17646 Raymer Street currently offering any rent specials?
17646 Raymer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17646 Raymer Street pet-friendly?
No, 17646 Raymer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17646 Raymer Street offer parking?
Yes, 17646 Raymer Street offers parking.
Does 17646 Raymer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17646 Raymer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17646 Raymer Street have a pool?
No, 17646 Raymer Street does not have a pool.
Does 17646 Raymer Street have accessible units?
No, 17646 Raymer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17646 Raymer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17646 Raymer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College