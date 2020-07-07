All apartments in Los Angeles
1759 Orchid Avenue

1759 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1759 Orchid Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/780192506a ---- Darling Hollywood Treasure with Exposed Brick! Central Location This great apartment combines the 1920\'s style with a fresh, modern touch. It has been newly renovated and contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. Say hello to this private and serene Hollywood residence. Updated appliances and fixtures throughout, this charming unit features a generous living room with exposed bricks, immaculate hardwood floors, arched entryways, and classic textured walls. This is the home you have been waiting for. Located in the center of all that Hollywood has to offer. Convenient to the TCL Theater, Highland Entertainment Center, the Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: All Utilities and WIFI included. Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light Tons of storage space Parking lot available nearby for an additional fee Recess lights Laundry Onsite Open Floor Plan Hardwood floors Vintage building Appliances Included pictures and description may not be exact unit LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
1759 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 Orchid Avenue have?
Some of 1759 Orchid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 Orchid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Orchid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

