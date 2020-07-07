1759 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/780192506a ---- Darling Hollywood Treasure with Exposed Brick! Central Location This great apartment combines the 1920\'s style with a fresh, modern touch. It has been newly renovated and contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. Say hello to this private and serene Hollywood residence. Updated appliances and fixtures throughout, this charming unit features a generous living room with exposed bricks, immaculate hardwood floors, arched entryways, and classic textured walls. This is the home you have been waiting for. Located in the center of all that Hollywood has to offer. Convenient to the TCL Theater, Highland Entertainment Center, the Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: All Utilities and WIFI included. Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light Tons of storage space Parking lot available nearby for an additional fee Recess lights Laundry Onsite Open Floor Plan Hardwood floors Vintage building Appliances Included pictures and description may not be exact unit LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease