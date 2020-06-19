1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

OPEN HOUSE Sat. June 20, 12 pm-1:00 pm - Property Id: 224530



Welcome 1757 S. Longwood Ave. Los Angeles CA. 90019



This charming small and friendly community is provided with newly renovated apartments with all its finest quality in-unit laundry (select units) and on-site laundry and all new appliances. Provided with designated parking space and privet control access. Features with all new laminated hardwood flooring, all new kitchen, and bathroom cabinets, all new lights, and fixtures, all newly painted, completely renovated bathroom, stand up shower and shower tub, newly renovated kitchen sink, kitchen cabinets, windows and window covers, and blinds.

Just less than 40 minutes from the beach and so much more. For Viewing Please contact us directly to schedule a viewing this week. Please contact us with any questions. *Amenities Pet Policy No Pets Allowed Parking Covered Lease Length Laundry Facilities Controlled Access Outdoor Space Gated Features Washer/Dryer In Unit Smoke-Free

No Pets Allowed



