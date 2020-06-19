All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath

1757 South Longwood Avenue · (323) 461-7409
Location

1757 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 Beds 2 Bath · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
OPEN HOUSE Sat. June 20, 12 pm-1:00 pm - Property Id: 224530

Welcome 1757 S. Longwood Ave. Los Angeles CA. 90019

This charming small and friendly community is provided with newly renovated apartments with all its finest quality in-unit laundry (select units) and on-site laundry and all new appliances. Provided with designated parking space and privet control access. Features with all new laminated hardwood flooring, all new kitchen, and bathroom cabinets, all new lights, and fixtures, all newly painted, completely renovated bathroom, stand up shower and shower tub, newly renovated kitchen sink, kitchen cabinets, windows and window covers, and blinds.
Just less than 40 minutes from the beach and so much more. For Viewing Please contact us directly to schedule a viewing this week. Please contact us with any questions. *Amenities Pet Policy No Pets Allowed Parking Covered Lease Length Laundry Facilities Controlled Access Outdoor Space Gated Features Washer/Dryer In Unit Smoke-Free
Kitchen Living Space Hardwood Floors Window Coverings Security
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224530
Property Id 224530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have any available units?
1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have?
Some of 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath currently offering any rent specials?
1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath pet-friendly?
No, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath offer parking?
Yes, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath does offer parking.
Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have a pool?
No, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath does not have a pool.
Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have accessible units?
No, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1757 S Longwood Ave 2 Beds 2 Bath has units with dishwashers.
