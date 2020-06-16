17565 Bullock St

Amenities

CHARMING ENCINO PARK GEM - SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 292674



Very light and bright, charming and beautifully updated - 3 spacious bedrooms that all include ceiling fans and large closets +2 bathrooms. Located on a tree lined quiet street in a GREAT SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD in Encino. New Plumbing/Wiring, 4 Ton American Standard AC, new halogen recess lighting and hardwood flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter top, custom cabinetry, appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), that opens up to a large beautiful grassy back yard with Fire pit and hammock. One Car Garage, with plenty of room to park on the street for several cars. Beautifully designed FENCED PROPERTY for complete privacy. 3 minutes drive to Trader Joe's, Ventura Blvd. shops and restaurants and 101 FWY. Bike Lane, Dog Park, Balboa Park/Golf Course all next door. Tenant pay for ALL utilities. Very Good Credit Score required. . Please contact with your details and proposed move in date and we will get back to you shortly. Observing Social Distancing/Mask rules.

