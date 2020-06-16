All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

17565 Bullock St

17565 Bullock Street · (818) 345-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17565 Bullock Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3385 · Avail. now

$3,385

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
garage
CHARMING ENCINO PARK GEM - SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 292674

Very light and bright, charming and beautifully updated - 3 spacious bedrooms that all include ceiling fans and large closets +2 bathrooms. Located on a tree lined quiet street in a GREAT SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD in Encino. New Plumbing/Wiring, 4 Ton American Standard AC, new halogen recess lighting and hardwood flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter top, custom cabinetry, appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), that opens up to a large beautiful grassy back yard with Fire pit and hammock. One Car Garage, with plenty of room to park on the street for several cars. Beautifully designed FENCED PROPERTY for complete privacy. 3 minutes drive to Trader Joe's, Ventura Blvd. shops and restaurants and 101 FWY. Bike Lane, Dog Park, Balboa Park/Golf Course all next door. Tenant pay for ALL utilities. Very Good Credit Score required. . Please contact with your details and proposed move in date and we will get back to you shortly. Observing Social Distancing/Mask rules.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17565 Bullock St have any available units?
17565 Bullock St has a unit available for $3,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17565 Bullock St have?
Some of 17565 Bullock St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17565 Bullock St currently offering any rent specials?
17565 Bullock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17565 Bullock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17565 Bullock St is pet friendly.
Does 17565 Bullock St offer parking?
Yes, 17565 Bullock St does offer parking.
Does 17565 Bullock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17565 Bullock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17565 Bullock St have a pool?
No, 17565 Bullock St does not have a pool.
Does 17565 Bullock St have accessible units?
No, 17565 Bullock St does not have accessible units.
Does 17565 Bullock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17565 Bullock St has units with dishwashers.
