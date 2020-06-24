All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1755 College View Pl
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

1755 College View Pl

1755 College View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1755 College View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Eagle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Tucked away sits this well maintained 6-plex in an awesome location of Eagle Rock. Steps away to Auntie Em's Kitchen, Habitat cofee house, Crossfit Eagle Rock, Starbucks and short driving distance to trendy local hangout places on York and Colorado Blvds plus 2, 134, 5 freeways. Eagle Rock is rapidly changing with many cute and new spots to hang out.

The bright upper unit is available for grabs. The unit is large and features a spacious kitchen with abundant cabinet space, AC, a brand new stainless steel stove plus a fridge. There are two good sized rooms, closets, original hardwood flooring and one assigned parking space.

(RLNE4775111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 College View Pl have any available units?
1755 College View Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 College View Pl have?
Some of 1755 College View Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 College View Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1755 College View Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 College View Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1755 College View Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1755 College View Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1755 College View Pl offers parking.
Does 1755 College View Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 College View Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 College View Pl have a pool?
No, 1755 College View Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1755 College View Pl have accessible units?
No, 1755 College View Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 College View Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 College View Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
