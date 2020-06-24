1755 College View Pl

Amenities

Tucked away sits this well maintained 6-plex in an awesome location of Eagle Rock. Steps away to Auntie Em's Kitchen, Habitat cofee house, Crossfit Eagle Rock, Starbucks and short driving distance to trendy local hangout places on York and Colorado Blvds plus 2, 134, 5 freeways. Eagle Rock is rapidly changing with many cute and new spots to hang out.



The bright upper unit is available for grabs. The unit is large and features a spacious kitchen with abundant cabinet space, AC, a brand new stainless steel stove plus a fridge. There are two good sized rooms, closets, original hardwood flooring and one assigned parking space.



(RLNE4775111)