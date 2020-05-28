Rent Calculator
17541 Horace St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM
1 of 1
17541 Horace St
17541 Horace Street
No Longer Available
Location
17541 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
. - Property Id: 170559
.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170559p
Property Id 170559
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5253057)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17541 Horace St have any available units?
17541 Horace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17541 Horace St have?
Some of 17541 Horace St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17541 Horace St currently offering any rent specials?
17541 Horace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17541 Horace St pet-friendly?
No, 17541 Horace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17541 Horace St offer parking?
No, 17541 Horace St does not offer parking.
Does 17541 Horace St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17541 Horace St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17541 Horace St have a pool?
No, 17541 Horace St does not have a pool.
Does 17541 Horace St have accessible units?
No, 17541 Horace St does not have accessible units.
Does 17541 Horace St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17541 Horace St has units with dishwashers.
