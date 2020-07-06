Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17534 Doric Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 9
17534 Doric Street
17534 Doric Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17534 Doric Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17534 Doric Street have any available units?
17534 Doric Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17534 Doric Street currently offering any rent specials?
17534 Doric Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17534 Doric Street pet-friendly?
No, 17534 Doric Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17534 Doric Street offer parking?
Yes, 17534 Doric Street offers parking.
Does 17534 Doric Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17534 Doric Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17534 Doric Street have a pool?
No, 17534 Doric Street does not have a pool.
Does 17534 Doric Street have accessible units?
No, 17534 Doric Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17534 Doric Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17534 Doric Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17534 Doric Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17534 Doric Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
