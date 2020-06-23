Rent Calculator
17511 Lemay Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
17511 Lemay Place
No Longer Available
17511 Lemay Place, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 17511 Lemay Place have any available units?
17511 Lemay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17511 Lemay Place have?
Some of 17511 Lemay Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17511 Lemay Place currently offering any rent specials?
17511 Lemay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17511 Lemay Place pet-friendly?
No, 17511 Lemay Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17511 Lemay Place offer parking?
No, 17511 Lemay Place does not offer parking.
Does 17511 Lemay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17511 Lemay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17511 Lemay Place have a pool?
Yes, 17511 Lemay Place has a pool.
Does 17511 Lemay Place have accessible units?
No, 17511 Lemay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17511 Lemay Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17511 Lemay Place has units with dishwashers.
