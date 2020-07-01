1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15

1750 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Mid City
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Studio w/PARKING/Laundry on-site/Utilities PAID!!! - Property Id: 197570
Resident manager: Taurino / 323-599-8761
Take advantage of a nice studio that offers you WOW! Double Wow! and Triple Wow!
Two units available!!!
Studio 400 Square feet Parking included (WOW) 2nd floor unit (#15) and 1st floor (#7) Owner pays ALL utilities (DOUBLE WOW) Stove Laundry on-site (TRIPLE WOW) Resident manager (NICE) Near Mid-City One year lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197570 Property Id 197570
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5445496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
