Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15

1750 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1750 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Studio w/PARKING/Laundry on-site/Utilities PAID!!! - Property Id: 197570

Resident manager: Taurino / 323-599-8761

Take advantage of a nice studio that offers you WOW!
Double Wow! and Triple Wow!

Two units available!!!

Studio
400 Square feet
Parking included (WOW)
2nd floor unit (#15) and 1st floor (#7)
Owner pays ALL utilities (DOUBLE WOW)
Stove
Laundry on-site (TRIPLE WOW)
Resident manager (NICE)
Near Mid-City
One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197570
Property Id 197570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5445496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have any available units?
1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have?
Some of 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 offers parking.
Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have a pool?
No, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have accessible units?
No, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 S Longwood Ave 7 & 15 does not have units with dishwashers.

