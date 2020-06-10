1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna

Wonderful 1bed/1bath Condo in Great Community - Located on a wonderful block in the West Hollywood Hills and walking distance to Runyon Canyon, Hollywood Blvd, Magic Castle and minutes from the Hollywood Bowl and the Kodak Theater, this will be your last stop!



The remodeled condo, located in the sought-after Casa Palmero HOA offers central heat & A/C, hardwood floor, plenty of natural light, a lovely balcony, and lots of storage through. Walk inside and enter the expansive living space with an open/flowing living/dining/kitchen experience. The kitchen features all full sized appliances, beautiful stone countertop and loads of cabinet and countertop space. Towards the back of the unit you'll find the full bathroom, a linen closet and the large bedroom.



2 parking spaces in the secured garage included in the lease!



The complex includes on-site management, 3 on-site laundry rooms, club/meeting room, pool, spa, sauna, gym with secured restricted access.



Contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com



(RLNE5803718)