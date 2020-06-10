All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343

1750 Camino Palmero Street · (310) 912-7808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1750 Camino Palmero Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Wonderful 1bed/1bath Condo in Great Community - Located on a wonderful block in the West Hollywood Hills and walking distance to Runyon Canyon, Hollywood Blvd, Magic Castle and minutes from the Hollywood Bowl and the Kodak Theater, this will be your last stop!

The remodeled condo, located in the sought-after Casa Palmero HOA offers central heat & A/C, hardwood floor, plenty of natural light, a lovely balcony, and lots of storage through. Walk inside and enter the expansive living space with an open/flowing living/dining/kitchen experience. The kitchen features all full sized appliances, beautiful stone countertop and loads of cabinet and countertop space. Towards the back of the unit you'll find the full bathroom, a linen closet and the large bedroom.

2 parking spaces in the secured garage included in the lease!

The complex includes on-site management, 3 on-site laundry rooms, club/meeting room, pool, spa, sauna, gym with secured restricted access.

Contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com

(RLNE5803718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have any available units?
1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have?
Some of 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 does offer parking.
Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 has a pool.
Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have accessible units?
No, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1750 Camino Palmero Apt. 343?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity