All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1749 W 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1749 W 51st St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM
1749 W 51st St
1749 West 51st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1749 West 51st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Side Los Angeles - Property Id: 102322
Prefect Location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102322
Property Id 102322
(RLNE4731068)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1749 W 51st St have any available units?
1749 W 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1749 W 51st St have?
Some of 1749 W 51st St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1749 W 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
1749 W 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 W 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 W 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 1749 W 51st St offer parking?
No, 1749 W 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 1749 W 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 W 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 W 51st St have a pool?
No, 1749 W 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 1749 W 51st St have accessible units?
No, 1749 W 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 W 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 W 51st St has units with dishwashers.
