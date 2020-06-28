Sign Up
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1749 Edgemont
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1749 Edgemont
1749 Edgemont Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1749 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1749 Edgemont have any available units?
1749 Edgemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1749 Edgemont currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Edgemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Edgemont pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Edgemont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1749 Edgemont offer parking?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not offer parking.
Does 1749 Edgemont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Edgemont have a pool?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Edgemont have accessible units?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Edgemont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 Edgemont have units with air conditioning?
No, 1749 Edgemont does not have units with air conditioning.
