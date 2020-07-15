17435 Tuscan Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Excellent opportunity to rent a beautifully upgraded home in Granada Hills most desirable neighborhood. This location is excellent for its proximity to schools, shopping, freeway access (118, 405, 5 and 210). The location also offers walking distance to Los Angeles 2nd largest park (O'Melveny Park). This amazing park includes massive picnic grounds, access to hiking trails, and much more. Property Highlights: Grand entry w/ vaulted ceilings which extend over the elegant step-down living room and true formal dine. There is remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steal appliances, bay window and recessed lighting. Spacious separate family room with fireplace overlooking the backyard. The entire downstairs has beautiful flooring and a remodeled 1/2 bath for guests. Grand master suite with double door entry, walk-in closet and private remodeled master bath with additional closet space, quartz counters with his and her sinks, new faucets and tile shower. All secondary bedrooms are of good size. Upstairs hall bath has a brand new upgraded vanity, faucet, sink and counter. Other home features include an in-door laundry room with linen closets, raised 6 panel interior doors, new windows, central a/c and heat. The very private rear-yard has a covered patio, large grass area, mature landscaping and colorful flowers.