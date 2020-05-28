All apartments in Los Angeles
17434 tuscan Drive

17434 Tuscan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17434 Tuscan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well kept 4 Bedroom house for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17434 tuscan Drive have any available units?
17434 tuscan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17434 tuscan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17434 tuscan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17434 tuscan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive offer parking?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive have a pool?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive have accessible units?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17434 tuscan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17434 tuscan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
