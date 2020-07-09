1743 Garfield Pl Apt 105

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!



Available for immediate move-in, this 700 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.



The apartment is completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, air conditioning, extra closet space, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and brand new appliances. The bathroom is roomy and has deep modern tub.



The building has secured/gated/reserved parking, along with a pool and onsite laundry.



Sorry, but we dont allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and a credit score over 600 to be approved. Units are not held longer than 2 weeks. Accepts Section 8.



