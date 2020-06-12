All apartments in Los Angeles
17408 Tiara Street

17408 Tiara St · No Longer Available
Location

17408 Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Guest House for rent in very desirable Encino Village, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom remodeled unit with Laminate Floors, Stove, Refrigerator, washer dryer included. Central A/C and Heat. Close to 101 freeway, restaurants, grocery stores and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17408 Tiara Street have any available units?
17408 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17408 Tiara Street have?
Some of 17408 Tiara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17408 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
17408 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17408 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 17408 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17408 Tiara Street offer parking?
No, 17408 Tiara Street does not offer parking.
Does 17408 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17408 Tiara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17408 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 17408 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 17408 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 17408 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17408 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17408 Tiara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
