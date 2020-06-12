Guest House for rent in very desirable Encino Village, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom remodeled unit with Laminate Floors, Stove, Refrigerator, washer dryer included. Central A/C and Heat. Close to 101 freeway, restaurants, grocery stores and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17408 Tiara Street have any available units?
17408 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.