Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard
1740 Hauser Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1740 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. Spacious one bedroom available starting April 1st. Laminate floors, and 2 tandem parking spaces. Good location. Call agent with 48 hours notice to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have any available units?
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
