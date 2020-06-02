Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17350 W SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17350 W SUNSET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17350 W SUNSET
17350 Sunset Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
17350 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17350 W SUNSET have any available units?
17350 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17350 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
17350 W SUNSET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17350 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 17350 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17350 W SUNSET offer parking?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not offer parking.
Does 17350 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17350 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 17350 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 17350 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17350 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 17350 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College