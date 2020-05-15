17330 Chatsworth Street

Amenities

Available for lease beginning August 15 with a move-in credit of $495 for a August lease signing. This fully renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths is located on the buildings lower West corner with views of the Valley and no direct tenants on two sides. This renovated 2 bed 2 full baths unit features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large wood cabinets, central Heat/AC, tile flooring, rich carpet, and large glass windows with wonderful light. Conveniently located within walking distance to markets, restaurants, wonderful local shops, and business you will appreciate being only steps away from the main street area of Granada Hills. Located in the North San Fernando Valley it's easy to commute to nearby offices, colleges, and universities from this apartment building. This unit offers also offers: **Two baths **Automatic 2-car garage **Central A/C and Heat **Large Family room **Granite counters & stainless steel appliances **Dishwasher **Security access building & gated parking **Water/Trash included in the lease price.