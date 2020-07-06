All apartments in Los Angeles
1732 W 20th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:33 PM

1732 W 20th St

1732 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1732 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Pico Union

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45673d403d ---- This fantastic bungalow apartment has been re-imagined for today?s lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled one bedroom is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light Recess lights LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease pictures and description may not be exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 W 20th St have any available units?
1732 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 W 20th St have?
Some of 1732 W 20th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1732 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 W 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 W 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 1732 W 20th St offer parking?
No, 1732 W 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 1732 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 W 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 1732 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 1732 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1732 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 W 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.

