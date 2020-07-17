All apartments in Los Angeles
1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203

1732 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1732 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Renovated Upper Apartment - Property Id: 304182

Renovated Upper Apartment
1 bed 1 bath
Laminate Flooring
Wall unit AC
Ceiling Fan
POOL
Secured Parking
Onsite Laundry
One year lease

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304182
Property Id 304182

(RLNE5872808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have any available units?
1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have?
Some of 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 offers parking.
Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have a pool?
Yes, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 has a pool.
Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have accessible units?
No, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 N. Harvard Blvd 203 has units with dishwashers.
