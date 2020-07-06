1732 1/4 W 20th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45673d403d ---- This fantastic bungalow apartment has been re-imagined for today?s lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line counter tops, and custom flooring. Unit features calming greys/whites throughout, and custom built-ins Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful newly remodeled one bedroom is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Mendy at424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet-friendly Large windows/natural light Recess lights LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease