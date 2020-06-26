Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1730 West 71ST Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM
1730 West 71ST Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1730 West 71st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have any available units?
1730 West 71ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1730 West 71ST Street have?
Some of 1730 West 71ST Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1730 West 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 West 71ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 West 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1730 West 71ST Street offers parking.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
