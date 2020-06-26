All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1730 West 71ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1730 West 71ST Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

1730 West 71ST Street

1730 West 71st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1730 West 71st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 West 71ST Street have any available units?
1730 West 71ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 West 71ST Street have?
Some of 1730 West 71ST Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 West 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 West 71ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 West 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1730 West 71ST Street offers parking.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 West 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 West 71ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College