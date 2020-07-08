17258 Boswell Pl.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/fireplace, family room + formal dining! (17258 Boswell) - Single-story Granada Hills home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; pantry kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; family room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet flooring; spacious backyard w/covered patio; sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 cat or small dog considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2724684)