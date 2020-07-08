All apartments in Los Angeles
17258 Boswell Pl.

17258 Boswell Place · No Longer Available
Location

17258 Boswell Place, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+2 w/fireplace, family room + formal dining! (17258 Boswell) - Single-story Granada Hills home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; pantry kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; family room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet flooring; spacious backyard w/covered patio; sprinkler system; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; 1 cat or small dog considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2724684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17258 Boswell Pl. have any available units?
17258 Boswell Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17258 Boswell Pl. have?
Some of 17258 Boswell Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17258 Boswell Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
17258 Boswell Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17258 Boswell Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17258 Boswell Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 17258 Boswell Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 17258 Boswell Pl. offers parking.
Does 17258 Boswell Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17258 Boswell Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17258 Boswell Pl. have a pool?
No, 17258 Boswell Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 17258 Boswell Pl. have accessible units?
No, 17258 Boswell Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 17258 Boswell Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17258 Boswell Pl. has units with dishwashers.

