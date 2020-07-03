Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17253 Luverne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17253 Luverne
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17253 Luverne
17253 Luverne Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17253 Luverne Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To set up a showing of this beautiful home, please text or call 818-900-1328.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17253 Luverne have any available units?
17253 Luverne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17253 Luverne have?
Some of 17253 Luverne's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17253 Luverne currently offering any rent specials?
17253 Luverne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17253 Luverne pet-friendly?
No, 17253 Luverne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17253 Luverne offer parking?
Yes, 17253 Luverne offers parking.
Does 17253 Luverne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17253 Luverne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17253 Luverne have a pool?
No, 17253 Luverne does not have a pool.
Does 17253 Luverne have accessible units?
No, 17253 Luverne does not have accessible units.
Does 17253 Luverne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17253 Luverne has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College