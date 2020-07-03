All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17253 Luverne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17253 Luverne
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

17253 Luverne

17253 Luverne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17253 Luverne Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To set up a showing of this beautiful home, please text or call 818-900-1328.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17253 Luverne have any available units?
17253 Luverne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17253 Luverne have?
Some of 17253 Luverne's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17253 Luverne currently offering any rent specials?
17253 Luverne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17253 Luverne pet-friendly?
No, 17253 Luverne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17253 Luverne offer parking?
Yes, 17253 Luverne offers parking.
Does 17253 Luverne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17253 Luverne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17253 Luverne have a pool?
No, 17253 Luverne does not have a pool.
Does 17253 Luverne have accessible units?
No, 17253 Luverne does not have accessible units.
Does 17253 Luverne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17253 Luverne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College