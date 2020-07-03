1725 Talmadge St

Amenities

parking yoga internet access

Welcome to Petit Feliz!!

Beautiful, clean, centrally located apartment with awesome hosts!



The apartment is located in the heart of Los Feliz.

This comfortable 1-bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment with a gated parking spot, is accessible by public transportation and freeways. Looooots of restaurants, local bars, cinemas, supermarkets, boutiques, yoga and more.

The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, high quality pots, pans, knives, and dishes. Good quality linens and towels. Super comfy Queen bed and Queen sofa bed. Lots of closet space for your belongings and high speed Wifi.

It can accommodate 4 people, and is great for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.



The apartment is located in a vibrant and very safe neighborhood, with tons of attractions and fun hidden activities. Its a mixture of urban life and nature, with tons of trees and wildlife!

Its very close to the 101 and 5 highways, walking distance to public transportation. Also, keep in mind that Uber and Lyft rates in Los Angeles are very convenient compared to other major cities in the country.