Los Angeles, CA
1725 Talmadge St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1725 Talmadge St

1725 N Talmadge St · No Longer Available
Location

1725 N Talmadge St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

parking
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Welcome to Petit Feliz!!
Beautiful, clean, centrally located apartment with awesome hosts!

The apartment is located in the heart of Los Feliz.
This comfortable 1-bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment with a gated parking spot, is accessible by public transportation and freeways. Looooots of restaurants, local bars, cinemas, supermarkets, boutiques, yoga and more.
The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, high quality pots, pans, knives, and dishes. Good quality linens and towels. Super comfy Queen bed and Queen sofa bed. Lots of closet space for your belongings and high speed Wifi.
It can accommodate 4 people, and is great for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.

The apartment is located in a vibrant and very safe neighborhood, with tons of attractions and fun hidden activities. Its a mixture of urban life and nature, with tons of trees and wildlife!
Its very close to the 101 and 5 highways, walking distance to public transportation. Also, keep in mind that Uber and Lyft rates in Los Angeles are very convenient compared to other major cities in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Talmadge St have any available units?
1725 Talmadge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1725 Talmadge St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Talmadge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Talmadge St pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Talmadge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1725 Talmadge St offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Talmadge St offers parking.
Does 1725 Talmadge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Talmadge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Talmadge St have a pool?
No, 1725 Talmadge St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Talmadge St have accessible units?
No, 1725 Talmadge St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Talmadge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Talmadge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Talmadge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Talmadge St does not have units with air conditioning.

