1725 Butler ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking media room

This West LA apartment community offers a beautiful courtyard setting and is close proximity to Brentwood, Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Culver City, 10 and 405 Fwys UCLA and a short drive to the beach. Walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants in the trendy Sawtelle neighborhood, steps away from public transportation, post office, theaters and restaurants. Beautiful courtyard, Award-Winning landscaping, elevator, hardwood laminate floors thruout friendly on-site manager, responsive maintenance.

.



Amenities: Air Conditioner, Parking: 2 parking spots gated and covered.

Utilities: Trash, Water.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.

Parking: 2 parking spots gated and covered

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1206/



IT490708 - IT49SM1206