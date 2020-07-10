All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:40 AM

1725 Butler ave

1725 Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
This West LA apartment community offers a beautiful courtyard setting and is close proximity to Brentwood, Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Culver City, 10 and 405 Fwys UCLA and a short drive to the beach. Walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants in the trendy Sawtelle neighborhood, steps away from public transportation, post office, theaters and restaurants. Beautiful courtyard, Award-Winning landscaping, elevator, hardwood laminate floors thruout friendly on-site manager, responsive maintenance.
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Parking: 2 parking spots gated and covered.
Utilities: Trash, Water.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.
Parking: 2 parking spots gated and covered
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1206/

IT490708 - IT49SM1206

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Butler ave have any available units?
1725 Butler ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Butler ave have?
Some of 1725 Butler ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Butler ave currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Butler ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Butler ave pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Butler ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1725 Butler ave offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Butler ave offers parking.
Does 1725 Butler ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Butler ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Butler ave have a pool?
No, 1725 Butler ave does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Butler ave have accessible units?
No, 1725 Butler ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Butler ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Butler ave has units with dishwashers.
