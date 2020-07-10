1725 Butler ave

Amenities
This West LA apartment community offers a beautiful courtyard setting and is close proximity to Brentwood, Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Culver City, 10 and 405 Fwys UCLA and a short drive to the beach. Walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants in the trendy Sawtelle neighborhood, steps away from public transportation, post office, theaters and restaurants. Beautiful courtyard, Award-Winning landscaping, elevator, hardwood laminate floors thruout friendly on-site manager, responsive maintenance.
Amenities: Air Conditioner, Parking: 2 parking spots gated and covered.
Utilities: Trash, Water.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.
