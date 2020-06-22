1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue

Amenities

FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath + 1 bed, 1 bath guesthouse, boasts approximately 3,000 square feet, features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and hard wood floors. This glamorous Hollywood-style home exudes unique style with each bedroom having its own eccentric theme. The stunning state of the art Chef's Kitchen offers top of the line appliances, beautiful cabinetry and gorgeous Ceasarstone counter tops. A lushly landscaped backyard with sparkling pool and spa will make you feel like you are vacationing at a 5-Star resort every day!!! Truly a must see!