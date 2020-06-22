All apartments in Los Angeles
1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue

1724 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1724 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath + 1 bed, 1 bath guesthouse, boasts approximately 3,000 square feet, features an open floor plan with tons of natural light and hard wood floors. This glamorous Hollywood-style home exudes unique style with each bedroom having its own eccentric theme. The stunning state of the art Chef's Kitchen offers top of the line appliances, beautiful cabinetry and gorgeous Ceasarstone counter tops. A lushly landscaped backyard with sparkling pool and spa will make you feel like you are vacationing at a 5-Star resort every day!!! Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have any available units?
1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have?
Some of 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 North SIERRA BONITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
