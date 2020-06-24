17230 Mayerling Street

Amenities
GRANADA HILLS CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL!!! You Can Enjoy Panoramic Views From This Gorgeous Home Which Comes Semi Furnished. From 1st Glance You'll Fall in Love. Property Features Include; Large Front Yard w/ Water Conservation Landscaping - Covered Front Porch - Grand Foyer w/ Skylight - Remodeled Center Island Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Bay Window and Stainless Appliances - Dining Area Off Kitchen - Spectacular Living Room and Elegant Formal Dine w/ Custom Fireplaces - Downstairs Bedroom w/ Private Bath is Currently Used As A Den - No Downstairs Interior Steps - French Sliding Doors - Large Master Bedroom w/ Private Bath - Bedrooms 3 & 4 w/ Jack-N-Jill Bathroom - Crown Molding - High Ceilings - Recessed Lighting - Ceiling Fans - Direct Access To Garage - Great Backyard w/ A Covered Patio Extending Across The Rear of Home - Grass Area For Kids to Play - Two Car Garage - Come See For Yourself How Impressive This Home Is.