All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12

1720 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1720 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Available 03/15/19 Available for immediate move-in, this spacious 700 square foot one bedroom apartment at 1720 Harvard is a beautiful place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, the trailhead up to Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign. It's only one block from Ralphs/Starbucks/Jumba Juice/Restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village, you cant find a more walkable neighborhood.

This apartment is totally renovated. It features brand new hardwood floor throughout the entire unit, a VERY large kitchen with separate dining area, all new cabinets and appliances, granite countertops, a brand new bathroom with tile floors, tons of closet space,

The complex also shares a pool and onsite laundry. Parking is included!

***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to schedule a tour!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have any available units?
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have?
Some of 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have a pool?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 has a pool.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College