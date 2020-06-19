1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 12

Amenities
Available 03/15/19 Available for immediate move-in, this spacious 700 square foot one bedroom apartment at 1720 Harvard is a beautiful place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, the trailhead up to Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign. It's only one block from Ralphs/Starbucks/Jumba Juice/Restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village, you cant find a more walkable neighborhood.
This apartment is totally renovated. It features brand new hardwood floor throughout the entire unit, a VERY large kitchen with separate dining area, all new cabinets and appliances, granite countertops, a brand new bathroom with tile floors, tons of closet space,
The complex also shares a pool and onsite laundry. Parking is included!
***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to schedule a tour!
Sorry, but we dont allow pets.
(RLNE4763945)