1720 Camden Avenue - 5

1720 Camden Avenue · (213) 238-5808
Location

1720 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Virtual walk through video at https://youtu.be/lyd-qBKlS7M

Now with refrigerator!

2 Single parking spaces. Large 900 sq ft end unit on top floor. Sorry no pets. 12 month lease.

Renovated 2 years ago with stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Large living room with half bath. Kitchen offers granite counters, oven, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Close to UCLA, Santa Monica and the Beach. Walkable to Sawtelle/Japantown food! 12 Month Lease. Sorry, no pets.
Close to UCLA and Westwood village. Also a short distance from the great food at Sawtelle Japantown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have any available units?
1720 Camden Avenue - 5 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 1720 Camden Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Camden Avenue - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 does offer parking.
Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Camden Avenue - 5 has units with dishwashers.
