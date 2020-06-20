1720 Camden Avenue - 5

Amenities
Virtual walk through video at https://youtu.be/lyd-qBKlS7M
Now with refrigerator!
2 Single parking spaces. Large 900 sq ft end unit on top floor. Sorry no pets. 12 month lease.
Renovated 2 years ago with stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Large living room with half bath. Kitchen offers granite counters, oven, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Close to UCLA, Santa Monica and the Beach. Walkable to Sawtelle/Japantown food! 12 Month Lease. Sorry, no pets.
Close to UCLA and Westwood village. Also a short distance from the great food at Sawtelle Japantown.