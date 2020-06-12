Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1719 N Wilton Place
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM
1719 N Wilton Place
1719 North Wilton Place
·
Report This Listing
Location
1719 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic location! Awesome building, close to everything! Single on 2nd floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have any available units?
1719 N Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1719 N Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1719 N Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 N Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place offer parking?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not offer parking.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have a pool?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 N Wilton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 N Wilton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
