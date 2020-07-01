All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1718 West MIRAMAR Street

1718 Miramar St · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Miramar St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This gorgeous NEW unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms, three baths plus half bathroom for your guests, to make yourself right at home. All units have sleek, modern kitchens with stainless appliances. Kitchens open into a living room areas that are perfect for entertaining. Beautiful floors throughout. Beautiful bathrooms with custom tile and stylish fixtures. Come see this turn-key property which features two units with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and two other units are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The property is in a very desirable location with easy access to all the designer stores, bars, restaurants and attractions of nearby Hollywood, Koreatown, downtown and Silverlake. Offers easy access to the 101 and 110 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have any available units?
1718 West MIRAMAR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have?
Some of 1718 West MIRAMAR Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 West MIRAMAR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1718 West MIRAMAR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 West MIRAMAR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street offer parking?
No, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street does not offer parking.
Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have a pool?
No, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have accessible units?
No, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 West MIRAMAR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 West MIRAMAR Street has units with dishwashers.

