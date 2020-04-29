Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17168 Kingsbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17168 Kingsbury Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 52
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17168 Kingsbury Street
17168 Kingsbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17168 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Granada Hills Charter High School District. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of natural light
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
17168 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17168 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
17168 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17168 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College