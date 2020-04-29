All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

17168 Kingsbury Street

17168 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

17168 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Granada Hills Charter High School District. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of natural light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
17168 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17168 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
17168 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17168 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17168 Kingsbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17168 Kingsbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
