17151 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Greetings from Balboa Village! A warm bright 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,074-SqFt condo is ready for you! The first floor includes a chocolate brown laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, and powder room along with sliding door access outside to the private patio space. Into the kitchen which also has back patio access, find built-in cabinets with stainless-steel appliances. Making your way upstairs, plush carpet and built-in storage can be found along with walk-in closet in BOTH bedrooms. As a part of Balboa Village HOA, 2 tandem parking spaces, a community laundry room, sparkling pool plus spa, miniature park and patio areas are accessible to you. Only minutes away from Starbucks, Target, Albertsons, Northridge Middle School, CSUN, and much more!