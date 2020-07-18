All apartments in Los Angeles
17151 Roscoe Boulevard

Location

17151 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Greetings from Balboa Village! A warm bright 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,074-SqFt condo is ready for you! The first floor includes a chocolate brown laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, and powder room along with sliding door access outside to the private patio space. Into the kitchen which also has back patio access, find built-in cabinets with stainless-steel appliances. Making your way upstairs, plush carpet and built-in storage can be found along with walk-in closet in BOTH bedrooms. As a part of Balboa Village HOA, 2 tandem parking spaces, a community laundry room, sparkling pool plus spa, miniature park and patio areas are accessible to you. Only minutes away from Starbucks, Target, Albertsons, Northridge Middle School, CSUN, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
17151 Roscoe Boulevard has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 17151 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17151 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17151 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17151 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17151 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
