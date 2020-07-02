All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1714 N Maccadden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1714 N Maccadden
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1714 N Maccadden

1714 North Mccadden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1714 North Mccadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Central location in Hollywood in the heart of the area, new luxury apartment with views of the pool. The secure complex comes with large private heated pool and lounge areas, bbqs, and hot tub, as well as a fully equipped gym and work/group dining spaces inside and out for residents only.

Large one bedroom ground floor apartment - full furnished, with patio over looking the pool.

Furnished with a luxury king size bed and all lounge furniture, kitchen equipment, and built in wardrobes.

All utilities included including wifi.

Very desirable area, with all of the bars, restaurants and nightclubs on the doorstep.

Includes a parking space, and free guest parking in the secure underground car park, and full gym access as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 N Maccadden have any available units?
1714 N Maccadden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 N Maccadden have?
Some of 1714 N Maccadden's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 N Maccadden currently offering any rent specials?
1714 N Maccadden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 N Maccadden pet-friendly?
No, 1714 N Maccadden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1714 N Maccadden offer parking?
Yes, 1714 N Maccadden offers parking.
Does 1714 N Maccadden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 N Maccadden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 N Maccadden have a pool?
Yes, 1714 N Maccadden has a pool.
Does 1714 N Maccadden have accessible units?
No, 1714 N Maccadden does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 N Maccadden have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 N Maccadden does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College