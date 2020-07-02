1714 N Maccadden

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access

Central location in Hollywood in the heart of the area, new luxury apartment with views of the pool. The secure complex comes with large private heated pool and lounge areas, bbqs, and hot tub, as well as a fully equipped gym and work/group dining spaces inside and out for residents only.



Large one bedroom ground floor apartment - full furnished, with patio over looking the pool.



Furnished with a luxury king size bed and all lounge furniture, kitchen equipment, and built in wardrobes.



All utilities included including wifi.



Very desirable area, with all of the bars, restaurants and nightclubs on the doorstep.



Includes a parking space, and free guest parking in the secure underground car park, and full gym access as well.