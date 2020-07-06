17131 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325 Northridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath two story townhouse has fresh paint, updated kitchen and open living space. Unit has an enclosed patio and covered parking. Complex is gated and well maintained. Unit is located in back of complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17131 ROSCOE have any available units?
17131 ROSCOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.