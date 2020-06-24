All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17129 Covello Street

17129 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

17129 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 + square feet of amazing living space and offers a modern open floor plan tastefully completed with attention to detail. New flooring runs throughout the home complete with baseboard moldings. More notable upgrades include newer HVAC, new tankless hot water heater, new roof, recessed lighting, new sliding doors, windows and much more. Chefs kitchen and center-island open to a dinning room and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an amazing backsplash and shaker cabinets with plenty of room for storage. The 2 guest bedrooms are serviced by a newly updated full bathroom with new lighting fixtures, vanity and shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom is complete with an updated en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Please note the garage is in the process of being converted to a 1 bedroom guest house and will be rented separately from the main house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17129 Covello Street have any available units?
17129 Covello Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17129 Covello Street have?
Some of 17129 Covello Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17129 Covello Street currently offering any rent specials?
17129 Covello Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17129 Covello Street pet-friendly?
No, 17129 Covello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17129 Covello Street offer parking?
Yes, 17129 Covello Street offers parking.
Does 17129 Covello Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17129 Covello Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17129 Covello Street have a pool?
No, 17129 Covello Street does not have a pool.
Does 17129 Covello Street have accessible units?
No, 17129 Covello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17129 Covello Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17129 Covello Street does not have units with dishwashers.
