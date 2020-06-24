17129 Covello Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 + square feet of amazing living space and offers a modern open floor plan tastefully completed with attention to detail. New flooring runs throughout the home complete with baseboard moldings. More notable upgrades include newer HVAC, new tankless hot water heater, new roof, recessed lighting, new sliding doors, windows and much more. Chefs kitchen and center-island open to a dinning room and family room. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an amazing backsplash and shaker cabinets with plenty of room for storage. The 2 guest bedrooms are serviced by a newly updated full bathroom with new lighting fixtures, vanity and shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom is complete with an updated en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Please note the garage is in the process of being converted to a 1 bedroom guest house and will be rented separately from the main house.