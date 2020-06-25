All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

17128 BULLOCK Street

17128 Bullock Street · No Longer Available
Location

17128 Bullock Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautifully remodeled home in highly desirable Encino Village neighborhood. Property features an ideal open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, cool brick fireplace, and multiple sliders leading out to the patio and private flat grassy yard. Recent addition has been done to create a great media room with soaring beamed ceilings. Chef's kitchen contains a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has what many in the neighborhood do not, which is a beautiful en suite spa like master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. All this in a coveted neighborhood, walking distance to Balboa Park, Trader Joes, and not far from all that Ventura has to offer. Plus, this home lies in the highly rated Encino Charter Elementary school district. This would make a wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17128 BULLOCK Street have any available units?
17128 BULLOCK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17128 BULLOCK Street have?
Some of 17128 BULLOCK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 BULLOCK Street currently offering any rent specials?
17128 BULLOCK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17128 BULLOCK Street pet-friendly?
No, 17128 BULLOCK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17128 BULLOCK Street offer parking?
Yes, 17128 BULLOCK Street offers parking.
Does 17128 BULLOCK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17128 BULLOCK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17128 BULLOCK Street have a pool?
No, 17128 BULLOCK Street does not have a pool.
Does 17128 BULLOCK Street have accessible units?
No, 17128 BULLOCK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17128 BULLOCK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17128 BULLOCK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
