17128 BULLOCK Street

Beautifully remodeled home in highly desirable Encino Village neighborhood. Property features an ideal open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, cool brick fireplace, and multiple sliders leading out to the patio and private flat grassy yard. Recent addition has been done to create a great media room with soaring beamed ceilings. Chef's kitchen contains a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has what many in the neighborhood do not, which is a beautiful en suite spa like master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. All this in a coveted neighborhood, walking distance to Balboa Park, Trader Joes, and not far from all that Ventura has to offer. Plus, this home lies in the highly rated Encino Charter Elementary school district. This would make a wonderful place to call home!