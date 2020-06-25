Rent Calculator
1712 N Kingsley Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1712 N Kingsley Dr
1712 North Kingsley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1712 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Wood floors through out the apartment and marble tiles. There is a washer and dryer downstairs and wifi access in the apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have any available units?
1712 N Kingsley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have?
Some of 1712 N Kingsley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 N Kingsley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1712 N Kingsley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 N Kingsley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 N Kingsley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1712 N Kingsley Dr offers parking.
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 N Kingsley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have a pool?
No, 1712 N Kingsley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1712 N Kingsley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 N Kingsley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 N Kingsley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
