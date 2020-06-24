Rent Calculator
1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive
1712 Benedict Canyon Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1712 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy to show call or text listing agent Fariba at (310) 407-9453, email address: far24680@yahoo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have any available units?
1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
