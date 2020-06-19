Rent Calculator
17117 LORNE ST
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM
1 of 11
17117 LORNE ST
17117 Lorne Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17117 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd758a2083 ---- THE HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY TO RENT Disposal Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17117 LORNE ST have any available units?
17117 LORNE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17117 LORNE ST have?
Some of 17117 LORNE ST's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17117 LORNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
17117 LORNE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17117 LORNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 17117 LORNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17117 LORNE ST offer parking?
Yes, 17117 LORNE ST offers parking.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have a pool?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have accessible units?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
