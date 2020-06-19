All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17117 LORNE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17117 LORNE ST
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

17117 LORNE ST

17117 Lorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17117 Lorne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd758a2083 ---- THE HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED AND READY TO RENT Disposal Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17117 LORNE ST have any available units?
17117 LORNE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17117 LORNE ST have?
Some of 17117 LORNE ST's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17117 LORNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
17117 LORNE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17117 LORNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 17117 LORNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17117 LORNE ST offer parking?
Yes, 17117 LORNE ST offers parking.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have a pool?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have accessible units?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 17117 LORNE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 17117 LORNE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College