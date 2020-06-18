All apartments in Los Angeles
17105 Roscoe Boulevard

17105 W Roscoe Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17105 W Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Hookup for laundry in unit. Recreation room in community with lots of features. Community pool and jacuzzi. Community laundry room also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
17105 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 17105 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17105 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17105 Roscoe Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17105 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 17105 Roscoe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
