17105 W Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91325 Northridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Hookup for laundry in unit. Recreation room in community with lots of features. Community pool and jacuzzi. Community laundry room also available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17105 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
