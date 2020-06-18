17105 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Hookup for laundry in unit. Recreation room in community with lots of features. Community pool and jacuzzi. Community laundry room also available.