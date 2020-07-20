All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17071 Rinaldi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17071 Rinaldi Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

17071 Rinaldi Street

17071 Rinaldi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17071 Rinaldi Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely move in ready 3 bedroom home located within the boundaries of sought after schools. Great floorpan with beautiful upgrades through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have any available units?
17071 Rinaldi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17071 Rinaldi Street currently offering any rent specials?
17071 Rinaldi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17071 Rinaldi Street pet-friendly?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street offer parking?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not offer parking.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have a pool?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have a pool.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have accessible units?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College