17071 Rinaldi Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
17071 Rinaldi Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Completely move in ready 3 bedroom home located within the boundaries of sought after schools. Great floorpan with beautiful upgrades through out.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have any available units?
17071 Rinaldi Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17071 Rinaldi Street currently offering any rent specials?
17071 Rinaldi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17071 Rinaldi Street pet-friendly?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street offer parking?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not offer parking.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have a pool?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have a pool.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have accessible units?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17071 Rinaldi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17071 Rinaldi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
