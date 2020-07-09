Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
17060 Tennyson Pl,
17060 Tennyson Pl,
17060 Tennyson Place
No Longer Available
Location
17060 Tennyson Place, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5BR 3BA Granada Hills House - Nice beautiful Granada Hills house with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Excellent Granada Hills Area close to Balboa and 5, 210 and 118 Freway
Ready to move in
(RLNE2661474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have any available units?
17060 Tennyson Pl, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17060 Tennyson Pl, currently offering any rent specials?
17060 Tennyson Pl, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17060 Tennyson Pl, pet-friendly?
Yes, 17060 Tennyson Pl, is pet friendly.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, offer parking?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not offer parking.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have a pool?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not have a pool.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have accessible units?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not have accessible units.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have units with dishwashers?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17060 Tennyson Pl, have units with air conditioning?
No, 17060 Tennyson Pl, does not have units with air conditioning.
