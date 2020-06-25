Rent Calculator
1703 Selby Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 1
1703 Selby Avenue
1703 Selby Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1703 Selby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
(RLNE4832295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 Selby Avenue have any available units?
1703 Selby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1703 Selby Avenue have?
Some of 1703 Selby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1703 Selby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Selby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Selby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Selby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Selby Avenue offer parking?
No, 1703 Selby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Selby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Selby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Selby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1703 Selby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Selby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1703 Selby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Selby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Selby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
